Advance AgroLife IPO to open on Sep 30; price band set at Rs 95-Rs 100/share

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Advance Agrolife Ltd on Thursday announced a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its upcoming Rs 193-crore initial public offering (IPO).

In its statement, the company said the initial share-sale will open for public subscription on September 30 and conclude on October 3.

The Jaipur-based company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity shares worth Rs 193 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 135 crore will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, and rest for general corporate purposes.

Advance Agrolife is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The company's product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It also manufactures other agrochemical products such as micro-nutrient fertilisers and biofertilisers.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 502 crore and net profit at Rs 25.6 crore in FY25.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE. PTI SP TRB