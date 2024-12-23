Advance calibration lab inaugurated at National Council for Cement and Building Materials

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Monday said an Advance Calibration Laboratory has been set up at National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB).

The force calibration system at the council is one of the first facility in the field of cement and construction industry.

"These calibration facilities will cater to the quality assurance efforts of cement and construction industry, PSUs, laboratories of CSIR," it said.

A 500 kWp Solar Roof Top was also installed at the council's building at Ballabgarh.

Inaugurating the lab, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said the Centre of Excellence for Building Materials should be established at NCB with the help of DPIIT and all stakeholders.

He emphasised that the cement sector had been contributing towards the growth and development in many ways such as providing adequate quality cement for national infra and housing needs, providing jobs to lakhs of people directly and indirectly, contributing to the national exchequer. PTI RR TRB