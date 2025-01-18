Advantage Assam 2.0 makes pitch for UK investments with London roadshow

London, Jan 18 (PTI) A delegation led by Assam’s Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah made a strong pitch for UK investments into the Northeastern state at a London Investor Meet roadshow event this week.

Advertisment

In a detailed presentation of the many sectoral benefits on offer to British businesses, the state delegation organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday extended an invitation to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit being hosted in the state capital of Guwahati next month.

Borah’s team highlighted Assam’s location as a “gateway to South-East Asia” and its many investor-friendly policies as he invited investors in the UK to join the state’s transformational journey toward sustainable growth and global partnerships.

“Our shared history, particularly in the tea and petroleum sectors, has not only shaped the economic landscape of Assam but also fostered a deep cultural and technological exchange between Assam and the UK,” Borah said in his address.

Advertisment

He went on to reference his meeting with Catherine West, the Indo-Pacific Minister in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), who visited India recently.

“We discussed this shared heritage and also exploring new ways to bolster economic ties, research and development and cooperation in clean energy and infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on Assam," said Borah.

"Our state is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and as a dynamic frontier of new economic opportunities in India,” he said.

Advertisment

The minister highlighted Guwahati as a “gateway of the Seven Sisters” states in the Northeast, which is rich in natural resources and vibrant human capital.

He also pointed to Assam as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, growing at 12.62 per cent in the past decade with an aim to double the state economy by 2030.

India’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, spotlighted Assam’s diverse range of offerings from tea and silk to an investor-friendly ecosystem and ease of doing business.

Advertisment

“Assam presents immense opportunities and options for UK investors who are interested in India’s impressive growth story and want to be part of it. So welcome to Assam, welcome to India,” said Ghosh.

“We're building the UK-Assam partnership on a strong UK-India foundation. The trade and investment relationship between both our countries is already really strong and getting stronger,” added Kevin McCole, Managing Director of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC). PTI AK GRS GRS