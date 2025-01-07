Advik acquires German braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Global automotive components maker Advik on Tuesday said it has acquired German mechanical and hydraulic braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will create additional expertise for Advik in premium motorcycle safety components, which will also drive technologies in the large segment of ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric-powered commuter motorcycles and scooters, it said.

The buyout brings Advik into the list of advanced brake system suppliers, aligning with its growth trajectory, and would help the company establish its footprint in Europe, from where it can expand and service its customers at its doorstep, Advik said.

Besides, the acquisition will also expand its product range and customer base, said Advik, which is aiming to enhance the development of next-gen braking solutions.

"This acquisition of the two-wheeler braking system of MAGURA, not only brings advanced technology for hydraulic braking and clutch systems to a larger part of the world, it will also add manufacturing and research and development capabilities in Germany. With 60 plus patents, this acquisition is very strategic to Advik to get access to hydraulic braking and clutch technology," said Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director at Advik Group.

Powersports MTG GmbH was created as a spin-off company for the Bad Urach (Germany)-powersports business from Gustav Magenwirth GmbH & Co KG, known as MAGURA for developing, producing and marketing components with a focus on brake and clutch systems for two-wheelers.

This is a step forward to realise our vision of being a leading braking system supplier in the world for two-wheelers (motorcycle and scooter) and will help the company strategically expand the two-wheeler braking system portfolio worldwide, he added.

The acquisition was executed through Advik's Singapore subsidiary ADVIK Singapore Pte Ltd, the company said, adding that Powersports ended 2024 with a strong revenue tending to 30 million euros. PTI IAS BAL BAL BAL