Advisory committee headed by CM to prepare `vision' for Viksit Maharashtra 2047 goal

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has set up an advisory committee headed by the chief minister to prepare a vision plan to achieve the goal of `Viksit Maharashtra' by 2047, officials said on Thursday.

The 31-member committee will include both deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Ministers of Higher and Technical Education, School Education, Skilled Development, Industries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, PWD (excluding public undertakings), Agriculture, Rural Development, Fisheries and Public Health are part of the committee, said a Government Resolution.

There will also be a 17-member coordination committee headed by the chief secretary, it said.

The two committees will work on preparing the state's "vision" for a developed Maharashtra including expanding the state's economy to USD 1 trillion dollar by 2047, officials said. PTI MR KRK