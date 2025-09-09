Advisory group set up to look into increasing iron ore production: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said an advisory group has been set up to deliberate upon issues and come up with an actionable plan and timeframe on increasing iron ore production in the country.

He said detailed discussions have been held with the steel and mining industries, the environment ministry and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) on several areas, which could help us increase iron ore production and exports significantly.

Discussions were also held on ways to increase the export of steel, with larger volumes of iron ore being available for domestic consumption at competitive prices, he told reporters here.

"We have set up an advisory group comprising the private sector and the various stakeholders, both PSUs and private companies, with various ministries involved. They are going to deliberate and come up with more actionable plans and timeframes," he said. PTI RR BAL BAL