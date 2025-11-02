AECOM India to prepare DPR for elevated ring road corridor project

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) To decongest the national capital's arterial roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has commissioned AECOM India to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the Mahatma Gandhi Road elevated corridor project.

The DPR, to be completed within 24 weeks, will include 3D models, technical designs, and cost estimates. Once approved, construction will begin in phases.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Sunday said the project reflects the government's vision for a "smarter, safer, and faster" Delhi.

"Under AECOM's mandate, the DPR will include traffic analysis, environmental and social impact studies, and proposals for grade separators, underpasses, pedestrian zones, and smart signal systems. The consultancy will also integrate the corridor with the Delhi Metro and other public transport networks for seamless last-mile connectivity," the minister said.

Spanning nearly 55 kilometres, the road is among Delhi's busiest transport lifelines.

The project is expected to reduce travel time, cut fuel consumption, and improve air quality, setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban mobility in India.

"We are not just building roads, we are building a smarter Delhi. Every junction and flyover will be redesigned to serve citizens more efficiently," the minister said.

The project aims to enhance connectivity, improve traffic management, and integrate sustainable mobility solutions through elevated corridors, redesigned junctions, and improved public transport links, Verma added.

To ensure focused development, the corridor has been divided into six phases, covering stretches from Azadpur Flyover to the DND Flyway and Moti Bagh to Rajouri Garden, connecting key residential, industrial, and commercial hubs.