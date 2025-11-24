AEIM plans Rs 10,000 cr investment in Raipur-based semicon material plant by 2030

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Semiconductor material and electronic components maker AEIM plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in its Raipur-based facility by 2030, the company said on Monday.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it has been allotted 11.28 acre of prime industrial land by Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRDA) in Kosala Industrial Park, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for setting up its semiconductor materials manufacturing facility.

"The construction of the state-of-the-art facility will commence with immediate effect. The company is utilising advanced post-tensioned slab technology to expedite the construction process, targeting completion of the first phase by May 2026," the filing said.

Chennai-based Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials Limited (AEIML), in a statement on the development, said the investment in Chattisgarh is supported by the state's industrial policy, which has a provision for a capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent.

"This state-of-the-art facility will establish Raipur as a recognised semiconductor hub in India. With our planned investment of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, we expect to generate over 4,000 direct high-skilled jobs, nurture engineering talent, and drive substantial economic growth in the region," AEIM Executive Director Vishaal Nandam said.

The new facility will focus on advanced semiconductor materials, including sapphire ingots and wafers, and next-generation electronic substrates, the statement said.

"Commercial production at the Raipur facility is slated to begin in Q3 2026, positioning AEIM as one of central India's most ambitious high-tech manufacturing initiatives," it added.