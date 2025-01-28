AEPC asks govt for labour law reforms, improvement in skilling schemes to boost exports

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Apparel exporters' body AEPC on Tuesday suggested the government to introduce reforms in labour laws, improve schemes for skilling the workforce and make policy for fabric import flexible to boost exports.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that the exports target of USD 40 billion for ready-made garments by 2030 is an ambitious aim, though the industry is making all possible efforts to achieve that.

The government should "introduce reforms in Indian labour laws, improve schemes for skilling the workforce and make policy for fabric import flexible and industry friendly," he said.

To discuss ways to increase exports, the council held a round-table discussion with the major apparel brands here.

The council said that India's biggest strength is its design prowess and raw material base and it must be leveraged.

"Among the major asks of brands is the need for building capacity and fast-tracking manufacturing. Also, the skilled labour shortage which is hampering India's growth story needs to be addressed. Brand leaders also suggested that FTAs (free trade agreements) are working in our favour and orders have grown in volume," it added.

Many brands suggested that Made-in-India sweaters are the most sought-after items in recent times and the industry should be ready to cater to this rising demand.

India's export of sweaters during April-November this fiscal was USD 11.45 million. PTI RR HVA