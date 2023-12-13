AEPC holds roadshows to increase industry's participation at Bharat Tex Expo

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Apparel Export Council (AEPC) on Wednesday said they are organising roadshows in the country to increase the participation of domestic players in one of the largest textile expos in India.

The first such show was recently held in Noida, which is a major hub of the apparel industry. The hub export apparels worth about Rs 40,000 crore annually.

Bharat Tex Expo 2024 is being organised by a consortium of all textile players. The four-day show will be held at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in the national capital from February 26, it said.

AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur said that the expo will be the biggest textiles show with over 3,500 exhibitors cutting across the entire textiles value chain.

Over 3,000 international buyers and 40,000 domestic buyers are expected to participate in the show.

"It will truly be the best possible platform to showcase the true potential of textile trade. I appeal to the exporters to take advantage of this opportunity to connect with all major stakeholders of textiles from across the world," he said.

He added that India presents a unique strength in the textiles and garment sector, having an abundance of raw materials being one of the top producers of cotton, silk, jute, polyester, viscose, nylon and acrylic and a complete value chain in each fibre.

"Despite these inherent advantages, India for a variety of reasons missed the opportunity to occupy the place of prominence in the apparel export domain. We somehow did not capitalise upon our strength adequately and market our strength well to the rest of the world, Thakur said.

Bharat Tex Expo will help plug this gap by showcasing India's strength and by projecting India as the preferred sourcing destination.