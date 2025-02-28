AEPC's training centre inks agreement with SECL to train 400 candidates

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Friday said its training and design centre has inked a pact with South Eastern Coalfield Ltd (SECL) to impart skills to 400 candidates from economically weaker sections.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), AEPC's Apparel Training and Design Centre (AITDC) will set up training centres at Bishrampur, Sohagpur, Korba district in Chattisgarh, and will provide residential training at ATDC Chhindwara Campus in Madhya Pradesh.
The MoU was signed "for providing employable skills to 400 candidates from economically weaker sections", it said.
It added that 300 candidates would be trained under the self-employed tailor (SET) course and 100 candidates under apparel manufacturing technology. PTI RR BAL BAL