Aequitas MD Siddhartha Bhaiya dies of cardiac arrest at 47

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Portfolio management services company Aequitas on Friday said its Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya has died of cardiac arrest during a family vacation.

Bhaiya, who built the company since its founding in 2012, was 47.

He passed away in New Zealand because of a "sudden cardiac arrest" while on a family vacation, Aequitas said in a statement addressed to its investors.

Bhaiya was an institution builder committed to intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking, it said.

"His ability to combine rigorous analysis with clarity of purpose shaped Aequitas into a distinctive organisation grounded in strong values, robust processes, and a culture of accountability," it said.

Acknowledging that this is a personal and professional loss, the Aequitas team affirmed its commitment to Bhaiya's principles and the organisation he built.

"The team at Aequitas continues to work closely together, fully aligned with the firm's philosophy and long-term objectives, and remains focused on delivering for our investors in the manner Siddhartha envisaged," the statement said.

Bhaiya was widely credited for being a successful stock picker, which helped the company's assets under management cross Rs 7,000 crore and register a compounded annual growth of over 30 per cent, according to reports. PTI AA HVA