Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Aerospace components maker Aequs on Wednesday said it has secured a contract with European aircraft major Airbus for the supply of critical components for A320 family, A330neo and A350 aircraft for over a period of 10 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aequs will make detailed parts, parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons for these planes, Aequs said.

Aequs has been a longstanding supplier to Airbus which was its first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer and has consistently been a preferred Detailed Parts Partner (D2P) to it for well over a decade.

The mandate is a significant milestone not only for Aequs, but also for the Indian aerospace industry, amid the country's growing significance as a global aerospace manufacturing hub, deepening Airbus' Make-in-India drive, Aequs said.

"This contract is a significant moment in Aequs' journey with Airbus. We are proud to stand alongside the world's largest aircraft maker as a long-term strategic partner.

"It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into deeper and longer relationships particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration," said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs.

Founded in 2006, the diversified contract manufacturing company, Aequs provides vertically integrated product solutions across aerospace, toys, and consumer durable goods industries.

It currently operates manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the US. PTI IAS DRR