Aequs Infra launches FMCG manufacturing ecosystem in Karnataka

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Industrial infrastructure solution provider Aequs Infra on Wednesday launched a manufacturing ecosystem at Hubballi in north Karnataka to cater to the fast-moving consumer goods sector for the domestic and exports markets.

Set up at the Hubballi Consumer Goods Cluster (HDC), the ecosystem will significantly boost production scale and the efficiency of manufacturing units, helping them target export markets more effectively, Aequs Infra said.

The latest facility was unveiled by Karnataka's minister for large industries and infrastructure M B Patil on Tuesday.

The ecosystem has a lot of potential as the manufacturers in a radius of 400 kilometres of its location account for more than 35 per cent of the market share in India, the company said.

"The FMCG manufacturing ecosystem at Aequs Infra's Hubballi Cluster is a significant step for north Karnataka growth in the sector and is crucial for driving GDP growth and creating jobs," Patil said.

The Karnataka government is providing a comprehensive package of incentives that include a capital investment subsidy of 20 per cent of the value of fixed assets, subject to a maximum of Rs 25 crore, and a performance-linked incentive of 3 per cent of annual turnover to units setting up operations at Aequs' FMCG ecosystem at the Hubballi Cluster, the company said.

These incentives will be available for five years.

"This ecosystem aligns with our broader goal of transforming the region into a global manufacturing hub. We are committed to developing world-class infrastructure that sets the standard for global excellence, enabling businesses to operate efficiently and sustainably in India. With the launch of this project, we are establishing the foundation for long-term growth and job creation, expanding the government's mission for the region's growth," said Vikram Annappa, Managing Director of Aequs Infra.

Aequs Infra specialises in offering advanced plug-and-play and built-to-suit infrastructure at its industrial clusters at Belagavi, Koppal and Hubballi cities in north Karnataka. PTI IAS HVA