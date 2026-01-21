Aerem Solutions raises USD 15 mn from Japan's SMBC Asia Rising Fund, other investors

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Aerem Solutions has secured a USD 15 million (around Rs 136 crore) funding from a clutch of investors including Japan-based SMBC Asia Rising Fund, the venture capital arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Besides, British International Investment (BII), The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC), Blume Ventures, Avaana Capital, Riverwalk Holdings, and SE Ventures (Schneider Electric venture arm) also participated in the funding, Aerem Solutions said in a statement.

The proceeds will be strategically deployed to support growth and increase its market presence in India, the company said.

"This funding enables us to provide the tools our EPC partners need to execute high-quality projects at national scale," the company's Founder and CEO Anand Jain said.

Mumbai-based Aerem Solutions is a fintech-enabled solar platform that helps businesses, homeowners and solar EPC companies adopt and finance rooftop solar through an integrated ecosystem of loans, technology and services.