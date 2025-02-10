Aero India 2025: Chipsan Aviation adds two airbus H160s, plans Lakshadweep connectivity

Bengaluru, February 10 (PTI) Chipsan Aviation, a non-scheduled air operator, announced on Monday at Aero India 2025 that it will add two more Airbus H160 helicopters for multi-mission roles in India to its fleet within the year.

"We are proud to be the first operator in India who bring H145 for commercial operations. We feel responsible for bringing the most sophisticated H160 for the first time in India for commercial operations," said Sunil Narayanan and Daisy Cherian, Founders of Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd.

According to the company, the first two H160s are mainly for the VIP plus corporate requirements.

"However, Chipsan aims to connect Lakshadweep Island with the mainland with the future inductions this year itself," added Narayanan.

Chipsan Aviation leased two H160 helicopters in 2024 from GD Helicopter Finance and took delivery of the first one in December 2024, making it the first Indian operator to have leased the aircraft type, said a press note issued by the company.

Designed as a multi-role helicopter, capable of performing a wide-range of missions, these H160s will be deployed by the company for commercial air transportation, supporting connectivity and economic activity across the country.

The helicopters will be used for connecting Lakshadweep Islands with the mainland and for offshore energy missions in India.

"The H160 is Airbus' next-generation helicopter and is already in service in many configurations around the world," said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters in India and South Asia.

According to him, the H160 is a multi-role helicopter ideal for carrying out a variety of missions, including offshore transportation for the energy industry, private and business aviation, emergency medical services, commercial passenger transport, and public services such as search and rescue and law enforcement.

Chipsan Aviation currently operates a fleet of six Airbus helicopters, including two H145s, two H135s, and two H130s, from Cochin, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and its headquarters in Delhi.

Aero India will be held from February 10 to 14, 2025. PTI JR SSK SA