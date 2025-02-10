Aero India: AKSI Aerospace enters agreement for drone manufacturing with FIXAR

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) AKSI Aerospace Group and FIXAR Global on Monday entered into a strategic agreement for licensed drone manufacturing in India, valued at up to Rs 85 crore during the Aero India-2025 here in Bengaluru.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's drone industry, reinforcing the country’s self-reliance in drone manufacturing and strengthening its position as a global hub for production, Pankaj Akula, chairperson and the chief executive officer of AKSI said in a statement.

As part of this agreement, AKSI Aerospace Group will manufacture drones in India for both domestic and global markets, leveraging its expertise in end-to-end indigenous development of drone subsystems—such as navigation systems, propulsion, batteries, airframe composites, and imaging systems.

By manufacturing these critical components in-house, AKSI is reducing the country's dependence on foreign imports, while ensuring trust-worthy, secure and high-quality drone production, the company said.

According to Akula, FIXAR Global is a leading software and aircraft design developer, powering commercial autonomous drones for industrial applications.

FIXAR has a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, offering world-class drone solutions through an extensive network of distribution partners.

"By collaborating with AKSI Aerospace Group, FIXAR aims to scale its manufacturing operations in India for global markets, leveraging AKSI's state-of-the-art production, quality control, training, and maintenance capabilities," the statement read.