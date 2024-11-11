Aerolam sets up manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Packaging and insulation products maker Aerolam on Monday said it has set up a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, with an investment of Rs 30 crore.

Advertisment

The company said that the facility will produce two products - Bubble Insulation and XLPE Foam Insulation which offer benefits like high thermal resistance, durability, light weight, and resistance to moisture.

The plant boasts a production capacity of 250 tonnes per month with the potential to expand up to another 250 tonnes per month, it said.

"The company made an investment of Rs 30 crore to establish this plant," the company said in a statement.

Advertisment

Aerolam Managing Director Brijesh Patel said that with this new manufacturing plant, "we aim to serve our clients better and elevate our efforts to widen reach businesses at all levels".

Patel added that this helps businesses to save energy consumption while maintaining productivity and a comfortable working environment. "These products will also help entrepreneurs enhance their product performance and improve their market competitiveness," he added. PTI RR MR