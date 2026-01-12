AESL transmission network length grows 8.24 pc in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's (AESL) transmission network length increased 8.23 per cent to 27,901 circuit kilometres in the December quarter, supported by new order wins.

The company's transmission network length was 25,778 circuit kilometres (ckm) in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, an exchange filing said.

New order wins boosted the transmission network, reflecting strong bidding capabilities and market potential, it added.

During Q3 FY26, AESL won the KPS III (Khavda South Olpad) HVDC ( high-voltage direct current) project, taking the total order book to Rs 77,787 crore and expanding the transmission network to 27,901 ckm.

During the quarter, the company also fully commissioned the North Karanpura Transmission Line (NKTL).

AESL's power transformation capacity also surged over 40 per cent to 1,18,175 megavolt ampere (MVA) in the third quarter from 84,186 MVA in the year-ago period, mainly driven by a new project win.

The company maintained average system availability of 99.69 per cent during Q3 FY26, marginally down from 99.71 per cent in Q3 FY25.

Part of the Adani Group, AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India.