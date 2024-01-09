Aether Industries, H B Fuller, Saudi Aramco jointly commercialise sustainable convergeo polyols tech

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Speciality and fine chemical manufacturer Aether Industries on Tuesday announced the first commercialisation of sustainable convergeo polyols technology with USA-based H B Fuller and Saudi Aramco Technologies Company.

This follows an announcement from Aether about its licensing for developing, manufacturing, and commercialising the new convergeo polyols technology, Aether Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Convergeo platform represents a cutting-edge technology for the manufacturing of more sustainable polyols that could contain up to 40 per cent of carbon dioxide by weight, thus reducing overall Co2 emissions.

These are a differentiated series of polyols with applications in the CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers) industry.

"We are excited to announce the first commercialisation of the convergeo polyols, led by adhesives manufacturer H B Fuller. Together, we hope that this is just the start of our partnership with H B Fuller on advancing the convergeo portfolio, as well as other business opportunities. We are confident that this successful product launch by H B Fuller is only the first of many in the future, aiming to serve multiple customers and partners," Aether Industries whole-time director, senior VP, commercial, finance and marketing Rohan Desai said.

Convergeo platform has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint compared to industry standard polyols, and this announcement builds on the joint work done so far to find performance enhancing and sustainable alternatives in the CASE industry, Raed H Abudawoud (Chief Executive Officer) of Saudi Aramco Technologies Company said.

"We look forward to our enhanced partnership with Aether Industries and Saudi Aramco Technologies Company on this technology, as well as exploring other opportunities in the near future to continue serving customers with solutions that contribute to the circular economy," H B Fuller Global Technology Director - Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives - Ritu Paul added. PTI SM HVA