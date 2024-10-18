Aether Industries Q2 profit dips 5% on higher costs

New Delhi: Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Friday reported a 5.12 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.79 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25 as higher expenses offset revenue growth.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 36.67 crore a year earlier.

The total income rose 17.7 per cent to Rs 209.77 crore but was outpaced by a 21.9 per cent jump in expenses to Rs 157.91 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We have successfully managed to increase our EBITDA margin while maintaining robust revenue growth," said Rohan Desai, promoter and whole-time director.

The company said it had reduced its working capital cycle and generated positive cash flow from operations during the quarter.