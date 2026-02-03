Aether Industries Q3 consolidated profit up 49 pc at Rs 64.5 cr

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Tuesday reported 49 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 64.5 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2025, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The company's PAT stood at Rs 43.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Aether Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations increased by 44 per cent at Rs 317.1 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 219.7 crore in the same period of the previous year.
"The quarter reflects our disciplined execution and focus on building a resilient and scalable specialty chemicals business. We remain committed to long-term value creation and will continue to invest in capacity and capabilities to strengthen our position as a reliable global supplier," Aether Industries co-founder and Director of Commercial Rohan Desai said.
The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,005.55, down 3.06 per cent on BSE. PTI SM MR