Afcom profit surges to Rs 27 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Logistics player Afcom posted a steep rise in net profit to Rs 27 crore in the June quarter, driven by higher revenues.

The Chennai-based entity had logged a net profit of Rs 62 lakh in the year-ago period.

As per the company, its total income during the quarter more than doubled to Rs 118.89 crore, from Rs 39.88 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's CMD C Deepak Parasuraman said, "Afcom has maintained strong operational performance with a current network utilisation of approximately 84 per cent in Q1." PTI ABI TRB