Affle net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 67 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Mobile advertising firm Affle (India) on Saturday reported a 13.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 66.8 crore in the September quarter.

Advertisment

The company registered a net profit of Rs 58.7 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The consolidated revenue of Affle increased 21.6 per cent to Rs 431.3 crore during the quarter from Rs 354.6 crore a year ago.

Affle MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said the growth for the company has been broad-based coming from existing as well as new customers across India and global emerging markets, which continue to perform well despite the tough macro-economic conditions globally. "The resilient nature of our business helped us achieve highest quarterly revenue run rate, highest EBITDA... in the second quarter of FY24," Sohum said. PTI PRS TRB