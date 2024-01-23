Affordable housing co SMFG Grihashakti secures Rs 300 cr from NHB

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Affordable housing finance company SMFG Grihashakti on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore funding from the National Housing Bank (NHB).

This is the company's maiden long-term loan from the NHB and it opens up an additional avenue for long-term, low-cost funding, it said, adding that the money will help it expand its financing solutions to the underserved population, SMFG Grihashakti Chief Executive Deepak Patkar said.

As of December 2023, it had Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 8,028 crore, which grew 37 per cent year-on-year.

SMFG Grihashakti provides home loans, loan for home improvements, home construction and extension, loan against properties, and for purchasing of commercial properties, apart from project construction financing. PTI BEN TRB