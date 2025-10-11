Affordable Robotic and Automation posts Rs 4.57 cr net profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) has posted a net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had a loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

According to a company statement, ARAPL reported a consolidated net revenue from operations of Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025, compared to Rs 24.53 crore in the same quarter last year, representing a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year.

Total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 29.57 crore, up 20 per cent from Rs 24.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 4.06, a substantial improvement from negative Rs 4.29 in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2025, consolidated net revenue from operations stood at Rs 46.81 crore, a 7 per cent increase compared to Rs 43.72 crore in H1 FY25.

Total income for the half year was Rs 48.43 crore, showing a 10 per cent growth from Rs 43.96 crore in the same period last year.

Profit After Tax was Rs 0.88 crore in first half of the fiscal, a significant improvement from a loss of Rs 12.29 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share for the half year stood at Rs 0.78, compared to negative Rs 10.92 in H1 FY25.

The company's subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, now rebranded as ''Humro'', secured its first order for the Atlas AC2000 autonomous truck loading and unloading forklift from a leading US-based logistics major.

The order, valued at Rs 3.6 crore for two robots leased for three years, marks the company's entry into a new product category and opens potential for scaled deployment across multiple US warehouses.

Milind Padole, Managing Director, ARAPL, said in the statement, "Our Q2 results reflect the success of our innovation-led growth strategy and the growing global confidence in ARAPL's technology. The Atlas AC2000 order is a defining milestone that validates our engineering strength and accelerates our international expansion." The company continues to invest in deep-tech innovation, including in-house vehicle controllers, autonomy kits, digital twins, and AI-driven solutions.

Founded in 2005, Pune-based ARAPL delivers turnkey robotic and automation solutions across automotive, general manufacturing, and government sectors. It is India's first listed robotics company to export autonomous driverless forklifts to global markets. PTI KKS HVA