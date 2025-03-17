Afforestation, EVs, natural farming and renewables to help Himachal become green state by 2027: CM

Shimla, Mar 17 (PTI) Planting trees, replacing conventional vehicles with electric ones, adopting natural farming and using more renewable and solar energy would help Himachal Pradesh turn into a green state by 2027, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Highlighting various initiatives in his budget speech, Sukhu said that the target of bringing 5,000 hectares under afforestation has been set for 2025-2026 and priority will be given to plants bearing wild fruits and other fruit-bearing trees.

The chief minister announced the "Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana", under which Yuva Mandals, Mahila Mandals, and Self Help Groups will be encouraged to plant fruit-bearing and other useful trees on barren land.

These groups will be given plantation areas ranging from one hectare to five hectares for management and a financial support of Rs 2.40 lakh would be provided for two hectares, he said. Thereafter, he added, if the survival percentage is 50 per cent or more, Rs 1 lakh per annum will be given in the second, third, fourth, and fifth years.

All these forest areas will be geo-tagged and monitored online. An expenditure of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for this scheme, he said, adding that plantation would also be done under the corporate social responsibility programmes.

Sukhu said that Himachal could be called a green state if 90 per cent of the total energy consumption (approximately 14,000 million units) is from renewable or green energy sources and now the focus is on solar and renewable energy.

To achieve the goal of a green state, around 626 MW of solar projects are in various stages of development, he said and added that 500-500 kW solar projects will be set up in 100 panchayats under the Green Panchayat Scheme.

As the transport sector accounts for 16-20 per cent of the greenhouse gas emissions, it is essential to focus on e-vehicles. The process of replacing the old fleet with electric buses has started and 500 e-buses would be purchased in the next financial year, he informed.

The government will provide up to a 40 per cent subsidy for e-vehicles. Conventional fuel-based vehicles in government offices would be replaced with e-vehicles, starting with Hamirpur district in the first phase, the CM said.

Natural farming is being promoted in the state to reduce chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, and other pollution-causing substances. So far 1.58 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming and a target has been set to enrol one lakh more in the coming year.

To promote drone technology, the state government plans to introduce drone taxi services from the next financial year for the convenience of the people. It will help in quick delivery of various items such as agricultural products and medicines, he said.

Besides, modernisation in the fields of agriculture and horticulture will also be possible through drone technology intervention. For this purpose, drone stations will be established in Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra districts, he said.