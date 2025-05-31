After MMRDA scraps 2 tenders, Cong seeks probe into all big-ticket projects in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday demanded judicial probe into all mega infrastructure projects in the state, alleging massive corruption.

Sapkal made the demand a day after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said it was scrapping two tenders associated with the Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayandar project in Thane region, and would start the process of inviting bids anew "to safeguard larger public interest".

There was corruption to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore in the Ghodbunder-Bhayandar tunnel project and the Mumbai Elevated Road project, the Congress leader claimed.

"There should be a judicial probe into all major projects," Sapkal added.

The Supreme Court delivered a "blow" to the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government which was forced to cancel the two tenders as massive irregularities and corruption came to light, he claimed.

The Samruddhi highway, Pune ring road, Virar-Alibag corridor and Shaktipeeth highway projects have become breeding grounds for corruption, Sapkal alleged.

The MMRDA, a state government agency, on Friday said it was cancelling the two tenders associated with Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayandar project voluntarily to "reinforce public trust and ensure optimal use of taxpayer funds," and it was considering a downward revision of the base cost by approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

The statement came as the Supreme Court was hearing a plea of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) against the MMRDA's decision to disqualify the infrastructure giant from bidding for the projects.

The two high-value projects in question include the approximately Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project — a 9.8-kilometre bridge along Vasai Creek — and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project, which involves the construction of five-kilometre twin tunnels from Gaimukh to the Fountain Hotel Junction on Thane's Ghodbunder Road. PTI MR KRK