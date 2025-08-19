After PM's call, traders in Sadar Bazaar begin campaign to promote swadeshi goods

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Traders in the city's Sadar Bazaar have started putting up posters with the message "yahan swadeshi saman milta hai" (swadeshi products available) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to shopkeepers on Independence Day to promote local products.

Over 15 shops in the wholesale market have so far displayed the posters declaring that they deal in "swadeshi" or "made-in-India" goods, said Paramjit Singh Pamma, chairperson of the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders Association (FESTA).

"We are visiting shops one by one with posters after the prime minister's call. Wherever shopkeepers agree, we paste the posters and also request them to stock and sell 'swadeshi' goods," Pamma said.

According to him, the association plans to run a campaign to ensure that only 'swadeshi' products are sold in Sadar Bazaar during the upcoming festive season.

He added that the prime minister, in his Independence Day speech, had assured that GST on some goods would be revised by Diwali. "This will help 'swadeshi' products become more affordable and competitive against foreign items," Pamma said.

The trader leader claimed that there are nearly 40,000 shops in Sadar Bazaar and the association will soon reach out to all of them under the campaign.

Sanjai Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association, said the market is primarily known for clothing, with nearly 95 per cent of shopkeepers dealing in Indian fabrics.

"Shopkeepers here mostly sells Indian products only and we have also started putting stickers at our shops with 'Swadeshi Saman' written on it," he added.

In his speech this Independence Day, the prime minister urged shopkeepers and traders to put up boards outside their shops declaring that they sell only Indian products and promote the use of 'swadeshi' products.

Modi's Independence Day speech focused on the theme of "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) at a time India and the world is facing the consequences of growing US protectionism.

This comes amid increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.