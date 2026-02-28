AGEL arm commissions 185 MW wind energy project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Saturday said its step-down arm Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd has operationalised a wind power project of 185 MW in Khavda, Gujarat.

With the commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,472.2 MW, a regulatory filing said.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided on February 28, 2026, to operationalise this facility and commence power generation from March 1, 2026.

According to the filing, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Limited, wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has operationalised the wind power project of 185 MW in Khavda. PTI KKS BAL BAL