AGEL arm in pact to supply 1,250 MW energy storage capacity in UP

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Private entity Adani Hydro Energy Five Ltd has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity.

Adani Hydro Energy Five Ltd is a wholly owned step down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL).

"Adani Hydro Energy Five Ltd has entered into a PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage projects," AGEL said in an exchange filing. PTI ABI TRB