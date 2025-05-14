AGEL arm operationalises 50MW solar project

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Wednesday said that its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With the operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,340.9 MW, a company statement said.

