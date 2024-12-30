AGEL CEO Amit Singh to step down, take charge of Adani International Energy Business

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said its CEO Amit Singh will step down from his position and take charge as CEO of International Energy Business of the Adani Group from April 1, 2025.

Advertisment

Ashish Khanna, who is the CEO of the International Energy Business, will take charge as AGEL CEO from April 1 next year, the Adani group company said in a statement.

"Amit Singh, the current CEO of AGEL, will step down from his position as CEO of the Company, effective 31 March 2025 and will transition to his new role as CEO of International Energy Business of the Adani Group," the statement said.

In alignment with the Adani Group’s routine internal leadership transitions and planning, and to continue fostering sustainable growth and an ever-evolving leadership development consistent with the broader group and company objectives, a leadership transition has been undertaken, AGEL said.

Advertisment

Adani International Energy Business CEO Ashish Khanna is appointed as AGEL’s new CEO, effective 1 April 2025, it stated.

Khanna has over three decades of experience in areas of renewables, infrastructure, project management and contracts management in both India and abroad.

Amit Singh is an energy industry strategist and a leader in energy transition with extensive global experience with SLB (formerly Schlumberger).

Advertisment

He has worked in over a dozen countries and has held positions such as Managing Director and Country Chair, Qatar and subsequently Director Corporate Strategy & Marketing, Digital and Integration division based out of London.

As Adani Group now wishes to expand its business territory to international geographies, especially where growth paradigms are formidable such as MENA, Amit’s leadership will further strengthen Group and align Group’s goals, it stated.

AGEL is India’s largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. PTI KKS MR