New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Sunday operationalised 480.1MW renewable energy projects at Khavda in Gujarat which took its total operational RE capacity to 14,217.9 MW.

According to a filing by the company, AGEL through its various wholly-owned stepdown subsidiaries, commenced power generation from the projects on March 30.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,217.9 MW. PTI KKS ANU ANU