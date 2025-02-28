AGEL renewable energy capacity rose to 12,258 MW with commissioning of 275MW solar project

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Friday said its total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW with the commissioning of an additional 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

"Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A Ltd, wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company has operationalized an incremental 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat," a regulatory filing said.

According to the statement with the commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided on February 27, 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from February 28, 2025, it added. PTI KKS DRR