AGEL step-down arm starts 57.2 MW wind power generation in Khavda

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its step-down arm Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component of its wind-solar hybrid project at Khavda, Gujarat.

With the commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,666.1 MW, a regulatory filing said.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise the plant and commence power generation on January 15, 2025.