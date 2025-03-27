AGEL's renewable energy generation capacity rises to 13,487.8 MW

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Thursday said its renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 13,487.8 MW with commissioning of new capacities.

In a filing, AGEL said it has operationalised an aggregate 396.7 MW power projects at Khavda in Gujarat through its wholly-owned step down subsidiaries.

With commissioning of these projects, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 13,487.8 MW, AGEL said.

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A Limited have commissioned solar projects of 200 MW and 87.5 MW, respectively, while Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Limited commissioned a 109.2-MW wind project. PTI ABI HVA