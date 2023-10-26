Aggregators need to take responsibility of gig workers: Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Aggregators are required to take responsibility of their gig workers and portability of benefits like social security, health insurance of these informal workers should be ensured, said a senior official.

Speaking during a session of 10th Annual Forum of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Union Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja said, "aggregators need to take responsibilities of their Gig workers." She further said that the 'National Steering Committee' is there to ensure that aggregators do their responsibilities towards their Gig workers and provide health insurance, accidental insurance and social security for them.

Ahuja further added that portability of social security should be ensured so that Gig workers receive the benefits.

According to The Code on Social Security 2020, an aggregator means a digital intermediary or a market place for a buyer or user of a service to connect with the seller or the service provider.

The gig worker means a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship, the Code says.

"platform worker means a person engaged in or undertaking platform work," it said.

Ahuja said that the gig platform is beneficial for the persons, who are disabled and it has a huge potential.

They can join under the platform, which is providing a lot of benefits to Gig workers including social security, financial security besides other securities to workers such as accidental insurance, health insurances.

She further said that a lot of people who cannot join conventional work can join under the gig platform due to the inclusion policy.

She also said that, in India, 20 per cent comes under organized (workforce) and the rest 80 per cent fall under the unorganized sector.

The gig economy is part of the unorganized sector, she added. PTI KKS DRR