Agilitas Sports acquires long-term brand license for Lotto for India and other markets

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, Agilitas Sports on Friday said it has acquired the brand license for Italian sports brand Lotto from owner WHP Global for India and other markets for a 40-year period.

Through the long-term license, Agilitas has the exclusive rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India, Australia, and soon in South Africa, the company said in a statement.

Lotto became the first brand in the portfolio of its consumer business, it added.

"Through this 40-year license agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand," Agilitas Sports Co-founder & CEO Abhishek Ganguly said.

Agilitas will invest in a dedicated management team to grow the Lotto brand through product creation, design innovation, supply chain, branding, marketing, and channels of distribution, he added.

"Our design and development team in Bengaluru brings together a wealth of experience in established global brands, enabling us to create relevant products that resonate with Indian consumers. We aim to build an agile product creation cycle and supply chain that is vertically integrated from manufacturing to retail," Ganguly said.

On the partnership with Agilitas Sports, WHP Global Chief Commercial Officer Stanley Silverstein said, "Their dedicated focus on the sportswear industry, and a profound belief in India's promising future as well as other markets like Australia and South Africa, is in line with our core mission of growing the Lotto brand globally." Agilitas Sports said it plans to launch the Lotto brand by early 2025 with a multi-category offering in footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment.

Mochiko, which Agilitas had recently acquired, has established a dedicated factory in Noida to manufacture products for the Lotto brand.

Agilitas said it will distribute Lotto products through D2C online channels, exclusive brand outlets, shop-in-shops with retail partners, and online marketplaces from its first year of launch.