AG&P Pratham to set up five new CNG stations in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) City gas distribution company, AG&P Pratham, is planning to strengthen its presence in the Kerala state capital by setting up five new CNG stations by December end this year.

Advertisment

This expansion will increase the company's total number of CNG stations in the region to 44, AG&P Pratham said.

According to a company statement on Friday, the move demonstrates the company's commitment to providing clean and affordable fuel alternatives while supporting India’s transition to a gas-based economy.

"Additionally, AG&P Pratham is focused on serving the domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors by supplying Piped Natural Gas (PNG), ensuring a comprehensive energy solution for Thiruvananthapuram," it said in the release.

Advertisment

Commenting on these developments, Ajith V Nagendran, Regional Head - AKT Geographical Area (Alappuzha - Kollam - Trivandrum GA) at AG&P Pratham, is quoted as having said, "We are committed to transforming Thiruvananthapuram into an environmentally friendly and economically viable region by enhancing access to natural gas.." He further said that the company was also introducing new schemes like 'FreeFuel and Retrofitment scheme for buses and trucks' to further encourage adoption of CNG.

AG&P Pratham is one of the players in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry and holds 12 CGD licenses to exclusively provide natural gas for everyday use in 35 districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan. PTI HMP HMP ROH