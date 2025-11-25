Agri dept needs to work out marketing mechanism with industry for sale of natural products: HP min

Shimla, Nov 25 (PTI) The agriculture department needs to work out a marketing mechanism with the industry for the sale of natural produce, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks after inaugurating a sales centre for natural farming products near the Agriculture Directorate in Boileauganj in Shimla.

The centre to promote chemical-free natural farming under Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana was inaugurated on Monday evening, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

"Agriculture department needs to work out a marketing mechanism with the industry for the sale of natural produce and products," the minister said, adding that the department can work out a link-up with the medicinal and cosmetic industry for selling raw turmeric.

The state government had started procuring naturally grown raw turmeric, maize, wheat and barley at the highest minimum support price to promote natural farming in the state and strengthen the economy of farmers, he added.

Director, Agriculture, Ravinder Singh Jasrotia said 2,23,029 farmers practise natural farming on 38,456 hectares in the state.

They are taking multiple crops from the same field with this non-chemical practice.

Such centres for natural farming products will be opened in other districts of the state, he added.