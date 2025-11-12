Agri equipment firm CNH opens 4th distribution centre in India to boost aftermarket service

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Agricultural equipment major CNH has opened a parts distribution centre near its Pune manufacturing plant to strengthen aftermarket support in India's southern and western regions.

The facility, CNH's fourth distribution centre in India, will focus on parts for Case IH sugarcane harvesters, New Holland combine harvesters and balers, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The centre uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to improve tracking and efficiency, CNH said. It joins existing facilities in Noida, Indore and Sikanderabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Southern and Western regions are among India's key sugarcane belts, where the timely availability of parts is essential to ensure uninterrupted operations," CNH India President and Managing Director Narinder Mittal said.

The facility adopts energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible packaging practices, CNH said.

The company has partnered with DHL Supply Chain for parts delivery to dealers and customers.

CNH has operated in India for over 25 years through its Case IH, New Holland and CASE Construction Equipment brands. PTI LUX ANU ANU