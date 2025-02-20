Agri, innovation, infra development in focus as Uttarakhand tables over Rs 1-lakh cr Budget

Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Thursday presented Budget of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the assembly for 2025-26 with an emphasis on innovation, agriculture, connectivity and infrastructure development.

The size of the Budget is Rs 1,01,175.33 crore, including revenue expenditure of Rs 59,954.65 crore and a capital outlay of Rs 41,220.68 crore.

Uttarakhand had passed a Budget of over Rs 89,000 crore for the last fiscal year.

Tabling it in the assembly, Aggrawal said it sets a roadmap for the development of a strong Uttarakhand, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agriculture, industry, energy, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and ayush are the foundation of a prosperous and developed Uttarakhand, he said.

The Budget is a reflection of these priorities of the state government that can be understood with the four letters of the English alphabet N, A, M, O, Aggrawal said.

N stands for Navachar (innovation), A for Aatmnirbhar Uttarakhand, M for Mahan Virasat (great heritage) and O for Ojaswi Manav Sansadhan (a spirited human resource).

Soon after the Budget was tabled in the House, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it was a Budget prepared after holding consultations with different sections and reflected the people's aspirations.

"The Budget has adopted a holistic approach. It incorporates suggestions that came up during consultations held with different sections and reflects the aspirations of people. It is a holistic Budget that takes care of women, farmers, youth and the poor," Dhami told reporters. PTI ALM TRB