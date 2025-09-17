Agri leaders to chart climate-smart farming future at Delhi conference

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) As Indian farmers battle unprecedented climate challenges and soil degradation, the country's agricultural leaders will converge in the national capital next week to explore science-backed biological solutions.

The Biological Agri Solutions Association of India (BASAI) will host its flagship conference BASAI 2025 on September 22-23 here, bringing together policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders under the theme "Biologicals for Sustainable Agriculture – A Climate Resilient Approach".

The event will focus on bio-stimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides as practical alternatives to chemical inputs, addressing the urgent need for sustainable farming methods that can withstand climate variability.

"India's farmers are the backbone of our food system. This conference is about equipping them with science-backed, sustainable solutions that truly work for them and the planet," BASAI CEO Vipin Saini said in a statement.

A distinctive feature of BASAI 2025 will be its emphasis on women's entrepreneurship in agri-biologicals, showcasing female-led startups driving innovation in the sector.

Despite growing recognition of biological products' importance for sustainable agriculture, the sector faces significant challenges with low awareness levels among farming communities.

The conference comes at a critical time when Indian agriculture is seeking sustainable alternatives to chemical-intensive practices that have led to soil degradation and environmental concerns.

BASAI, established in 2019 as a not-for-profit organization, represents corporate members alongside farmer associations to address challenges facing the bio-agricultural input industry.