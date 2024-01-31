Agri Min Arjun Munda inaugurates 500-room girls' hostel at IARI

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-room girls' hostel 'Phalguni' at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here.

Advertisment

He also inaugurated 'Chayan Bhawan' of Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

Ministers of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and Kailash Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

In his address, Munda said the central government is committed towards the development of the agriculture sector and farmers.

He said the government is developing agricultural infrastructure and is also linking farming with modern technologies. PTI MJH TRB