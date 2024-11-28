Agri Min calls for strict action against sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers, pesticides

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said there should be strict action against those selling spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to protect farmers' interests.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, he said, "Farmers of the country should be ensured to get good quality fertilisers, seeds and pesticides under all circumstances".

During the department-wise review of his ministry, Chouhan instructed the officers to take strict and effective action against the culprits for the larger welfare of the farmers.

He pointed out that "farmers often complain about receiving poor-quality inputs, resulting in significant losses".

Advertisment

"Speaking in a strict tone, Chouhan stressed that as a responsible public representative, it is imperative to address these concerns. He instructed officials to implement concrete measures to effectively control the distribution of fake or inferior pesticides, fertilisers, and seeds," the statement said.

In many states, he stated that prosecution action is not effective against such guilty people and they are left free. The minister said he will soon talk to the state governments about this so that effective action is taken continuously at the state level.

If anyone is found guilty, they should be punished severely so that such heinous acts can stop, he noted.

Advertisment

Chouhan wanted the strictest action in this regard to protect the interest of common farmers of the country.

In view of the upcoming crop season, the minister said farmers should get relief in this regard.

Chouhan said he will soon discuss with the chief ministers and ministers of the states because mainly effective measures are taken at the state level only.

Advertisment

"During the review, Chouhan asked what action is being taken against those who make and sell such fake products, during which it came to light that effective action is not being taken even at the level of investigation and prosecution in many states," the statement said.

Most of the guilty people are acquitted or receive very little punishment.

In the case of substandard fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, strict action should be taken against big sellers and manufacturers and existing laws, rules and procedures should be used effectively.

Advertisment

Chouhan also added that all concerned departments should jointly run a campaign to ensure good quality of pesticides and fertilisers. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL