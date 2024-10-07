Agri Min meets Kisan Mahapanchayat leaders to discuss problems; farm body seeks MSP guarantee

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met representatives of farmers organisation Kisan Mahapanchayat to discuss various problems, including in crop insurance scheme, faced by the farming community and assured them to find solutions.

Rampal Jat, the national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, demanded that farmers should get a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) to boost their income.

On September 24, Chouhan started a series of dialogues with farmers and farmers' organizations.

"I have met Kisan Mahapanchayat chief Rampal ji and representatives of his organisation from different states. We held a very positive discussion and we have deeply analysed several things.

"The issues of farmers that have come to light, some of them are related to the state governments and some to the Centre. I will make an attempt towards finding out a resolution to the issues, and to make sure how farmers move forward and the agriculture sector develops," Chouhan told reporters here after the meeting.

Stating that the Prime Minister is committed to farmers’ welfare, he said this discussion would help a lot in understanding the problems.

Many issues were raised including related to the crop insurance scheme - Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

During the meeting, the minister said he highlighted various measures taken by the central government but added that more needs to be done.

After the meeting, Rampal Jat said the minister listened to all the concerns raised by them patiently and also assured of solutions.

The farmer leader said there should be guaranteed MSP so that farmers do not have to sell their produce below the support price.

Jat said the minister assured that he will discuss this issue with the Prime Minister. PTI MJH MR