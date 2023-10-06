Agri Min organises millet exhibition at Chhawala BSF camp to promote consumption

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Agriculture Ministry on Friday organised an exhibition at the BSF camp in Chhawala in the national capital to promote the consumption of millets among central armed police forces.

More than 30 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) showcased a variety of products including raw millet grains, ready-to-cook items, and ready-to-eat products etc, to approximately 1,000 attendees from various paramilitary forces, the ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition served as an opportunity for the FPOs to interact directly with the armed forces and their families, introducing them to the wide array of home-grown, millet-based products, it said.

Additionally, the procurement officers and chefs/cooks also got a chance to witness the diversity of products, ease of millet procurement and linkages with FPOs for future procurement for their respective units during the exhibition.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs took a ground-breaking decision to introduce 30 per cent millets in the meals of personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In alignment with the celebration of the International Year of Millets, this decision aimed to promote millets as an energy-rich food choice for paramilitary personnel and to support their physically demanding routines, as millets are loaded with fiber, minerals, and essential nutrients.

In August, the agriculture ministry had organized a culinary training session for more than 250 chefs and cooks working with paramilitary forces, including the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Security Guard, Sashastra Seema Bal, and various government canteens.

Live cooking counters were also set up for the officers and Jawans to sample various, delectable millet-based dishes such as sorghum (Jowar) pasta with vegetables and mayonnaise cream, finger millet (Ragi) noodles with sautéed vegetables, millet pongal with curd, sorghum chaach, etc. PTI LUX DRR DRR