Agri Min Shivraj Chouhan defends Indo-US trade deal; says Congress machine of lies

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday mounted a strong defence of the Indo-US trade deal, dismissing Opposition concerns about its impact on Indian farmers and launching a scathing attack on the Congress for its conduct in Parliament.

Responding to allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders that the trade agreement would harm India's agricultural and dairy sectors, Chouhan said the deal, concluded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, represents "a new example of diplomacy, development, and dignity".

"The interests of the farmers have been completely protected. Farmers' interests are completely safe. Our main foodgrains, fruits, all our main crops, our millets, everything is safe. Dairy products are safe," Chouhan told PTI.

The minister dismissed Opposition criticism as stemming from frustration over electoral defeats.

"The Congress and the opposition are frustrated, mentally disturbed. They cannot compete in the field. One defeat after another has filled them with frustration, despair, and resentment," he said, adding that they have become "a machine of lies, a market of rumours." Chouhan argued that the deal would actually benefit Indian farmers by boosting exports through reduced tariffs. He cited rice exports worth Rs 63,000 crore to the US and said reduced tariffs would increase exports of rice, spices, and textiles, indirectly benefiting cotton farmers.

Addressing concerns that over 50 per cent of Indians involved in farming could be affected by increased American imports, Chouhan insisted: "No large quantities of goods will start coming. As I said earlier, all our main crops are safe. No market has been opened up. Whether it's staple grains, major fruits, or dairy products, everything is secure".

He was responding to apprehensions raised after the US Treasury Secretary, in a social media post, said that more American farm products would go to India.

Chouhan said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had already clarified the situation in Parliament.

The Agriculture Minister reserved his harshest criticism for the Opposition's conduct in Parliament, particularly Rahul Gandhi sitting on the Parliament steps to protest.

"I have been in parliamentary politics for almost 35 years... Today, my heart is filled with pain and anguish," said Chouhan, who has been a six-time MLA and an MP six times.

"For the Leader of the Opposition to sit on the steps of Parliament and make cheap comments, to call a minister a traitor, and to use words like 'surrender', I am astonished!" He accused the Congress of "playing with the dignity of the Prime Minister's office", saying that "the Prime Minister is not just a person; the Prime Minister is an institution, he is the pride of the country, the glory of the country".

Chouhan said the Opposition's behaviour represented a betrayal not just of parliamentary norms but of national interest.

"In opposing the party, in opposing a person, they have become traitors; they have started opposing the country. How low will Congress stoop?" When asked about the opposition's demand for a detailed explanation of the trade deal, Chouhan pointed to what he called their refusal to allow government ministers to speak in Parliament.

"Piyush Goyal ji was stopped from speaking in Parliament... I listened to the opposition until 1:30 AM... But when I stood up to speak, you won't let me speak? You will make accusations, but you won't let me respond? What kind of behaviour is this?" PTI LUX CS BAL