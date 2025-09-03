Agri Min to visit flood-hit villages of Punjab on Sep 4; assess crop damage

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas in Punjab on Thursday.

The minister will visit villages in Amritsar, Gurudaspur, and Kapurthala districts, and interact with the affected farmers, sources said.

Chouhan will also review the extent of crop damage with state officials and chalk out measures to extend assistance to farmers, an official statement said.

The Union Minister has already discussed in detail the situation with the Punjab Governor and Chief Minister.

In the last meeting held in the national capital, Chouhan had expressed concern over the flood situation in several areas of Punjab and the subsequent damage to crops.

The minister had also stated that he would personally visit Punjab to review the situation.

"The minister assured the farmers of Punjab that they need not worry, as the Central Government stands with them in this difficult time," the statement added. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL